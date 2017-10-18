Image caption Asad Khan was found by his mother in his bedroom on 28 September 2016

A boy found hanged in his bedroom had unclear intentions, a coroner has said.

Asad Khan, 11, a pupil at Bradford's Beckfoot Upper Heaton School, was found by his mother at the family home on Tile Street, on 28 September.

His parents believe he was being bullied and had also raised concerns about a choking game at the school.

Delivering a narrative verdict, coroner Martin Fleming, said there was no evidence to back up those claims.

The family, who were not in court during the course of the inquest, walked out of an pre-inquest hearing over concerns about what evidence would be heard.

'Disentangle rumour from facts'

They said in a statement read at an earlier hearing that they had been concerned about the school - which was Asad's fifth choice - because they heard it was notorious for bullying.

The inquest was told that a police investigation did not find any evidence of bullying.

Mr Fleming said "we must disentangle rumour and speculation from facts".

He said: There were no notes, there was no self harm. Had Asad been bullied he had many opportunities to raise it at home, school or the mosque.

"There is nothing to suggest that the school overlooked bullying."

The coroner added: "Although it's more likely than not he put himself in this position, his intention remains unclear."