Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tyron Charles was reported missing on 6 September

A body has been discovered on moorland by detectives investigating the disappearance of a man who went missing six weeks ago.

Tyron Charles, 29, from Denholme, Bradford, was last seen on 6 September.

West Yorkshire Police said the body was found near Nab Water Lane, in Oxenhope, earlier and that officers were now working to identify the deceased.

A woman and two men have been arrested in connection with Mr Charles' disappearance.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 61-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 60-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Last month, 28-year-old James Sutcliffe, of Hill Crest View, Denholme, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with Mr Charles' murder.

He is due to appear before the same court on 19 October.