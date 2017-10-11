Leeds & West Yorkshire

Anti-Semitic graffiti daubed on Etz Chaim synagogue sign

Image caption Police said the graffiti was done overnight and found by officers on Wednesday morning

A synagogue in Leeds has been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti.

A Swastika and the words "kikes" were painted or sprayed on to the sign outside the Etz Chaim synagogue on Harrogate Road overnight.

Police said they were treating it as a hate crime and that patrols in the area had been stepped up.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity working against anti-Semitism and racism, said it had caused "widespread upset and concern".

Posts on social media suggest other similar anti-Semitic messages were daubed on the pavement outside the synagogue.

In a statement, the trust said: "CST is working closely with Etz Chaim Synagogue and with the police regarding the anti-Semitic graffiti that was discovered on the property this morning.

"As you might expect, such vile graffiti in a prominent location in the heart of the Jewish community has caused widespread upset and concern."

