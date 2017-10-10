Image caption An increased police presence was brought in following the attack

Two teenagers have been arrested after two members of staff were assaulted at a Sheffield secondary school.

South Yorkshire Police said officers received reports two boys entered Meadowhead School grounds and assaulted two teachers on Monday.

Police were called at about 14:50 BST at the end of the school day.

Both boys have been released under investigation and inquiries continue, the force said.

Insp Colette Fitzgibbons said: "We are working closely with staff at the school and there will be an increased presence in the area to offer reassurance.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety of staff and pupils.

"Anyone with information about the incident or with concerns should call 101."