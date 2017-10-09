Image copyright West Yorkshire Police RPU Image caption The police tweeted this picture about 01:00 BST on Monday

A driver stopped by police was found to be almost eight times the legal drink-drive limit.

The man was stopped as he was "driving erratically" in the early hours on West Lane, Baildon, near Bradford, said West Yorkshire police.

A reading of 272 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath could be seen in a tweet from the force's Roads Policing Unit.

A man, 34, from Shipley, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The drink-drive limit for drivers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The level is lower in Scotland.

"This is the highest reading I've seen so far in 12 years. Thankfully this driver is now off your roads," said the officer who sent the tweet.