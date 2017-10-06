Image copyright WYFRS Image caption The cow fell down a sinkhole on Birks Close Farm. Village Street, on Thursday morning

A cow which fell down a sinkhole in its field had to be rescued by firefighters.

The "distressed" animal was found on Birks Close Farm in Norwood Green, Halifax, at about 09:20 BST on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the cow's back leg was stuck, with crew members and the farmer digging around the limb to free it.

A spokesperson said the cow was unharmed, "but a bit distressed".

A special sling was used to lift the beast to safety.

Posting on its Instagram account, WYFRS said: "Holy cow! Our amazing technical rescue & Cleckheaton crew helped re-moove this cow stuck in a sinkhole yesterday #notjustfires."

Image copyright WYFRS Image caption Fire crews carefully dug around the cow to help free it