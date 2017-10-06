Image copyright Police issue Image caption The pair were cleared of murder but convicted of an alternative charge of manslaughter

Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of a man knifed to death following a row over a television.

Darren Moorhouse, 49, died after being attacked at a flat in Athol Close, Halifax, in January.

Christopher Churchill, 34, and his friend Dale Dwyer, 26, were convicted of his manslaughter at Bradford Crown Court earlier.

Dwyer, who stabbed Mr Moorhouse was jailed for 15 years, Churchill, received 16 years.

Dwyer, 26, of Alma Street, Buxton, and Churchill, 34, formerly of Athol Close, were both found not guilty of murder following a two-week retrial, but were convicted of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Darren Moorhouse, 49, was found at a block of flats off Athol Road

The court heard Mr Moorhouse had been visiting a friend when her ex-partner - Churchill - turned up to collect his belongings.

Mr Moorhouse intervened in a fight over the TV, but ended up being stabbed by Dwyer.

Dwyer, who had taken the knife off his friend Churchill during the disturbance, claimed he had lashed out in self-defence whilst under attack from Mr Moorhouse.

The court also heard Churchill kicked Mr Moorhouse in the head as he lay dying.

'Dangerous offenders'

Investigating officer Det Supt Pat Twiggs said: "Darren was a gentleman who died defending a friend from an attack following an argument over property with assailants armed with a knife.

"The argument did not involve Darren and he acted as a good Samaritan to defend a vulnerable person."

It was also revealed both Dwyer and Churchill had been assessed as "dangerous offenders" in relation to previous crimes.

Dwyer was sent to a young offenders' institution for four years in 2006 for raping two young girls.

Churchill was jailed for five years in 2008 for offences of robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Dwyer had also attacked a former partner holding a machete to her neck, the court was told.