Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Luke Jerram's stunning installation Museum of the Moon lit Leeds Dock

As stargazers looked up to the Harvest Moon on Thursday, people in Leeds were treated to a spectacle of light and sound around the city centre.

Tens of thousands of people were in town for Light Night, a collection of more than 60 illuminated artworks, activities and performances.

One of the most striking was Luke Jerram's recreation of the Moon, suspended over Leeds Dock.

Leeds landmarks, including the Queens Hotel and Civic Hall, were lit up.

The festival - which is free but supported by the sale of brochures for £2 - continues on Friday night.

The Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram measures 7m (23ft) in diameter and features detailed images of the Moon's surface, using information from NASA.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption The parade also featured Spark! drummers

Light Night, now in its 13th year, began with a parade featuring performers from Leeds West Indian Carnival and LED umbrellas by Cirque Bijou.

Leeds Civic Hall was decorated with an installation called Out of the Aire, a projection created by artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid and paying tribute to people and events that have been part of the fascinating story of Leeds.

The Queens Hotel was lit up by the Harlequin projection, which celebrated the building's 80th year at the heart of the city.

A series of giant, 12ft desk lamps made by French artists TILT lined Briggate, and performers toured the city streets.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Out of the Aire lit up Leeds Civic Hall

At Leeds Town Hall, guests were given a "brain sensing" headset to play a 160-year-old organ with their minds.

The installation, called Pulling Out All The Stops by Marcus Lyall, picks up the wearer's thought processes, meaning music and lighting can change using mental activity alone.

Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "This has been a triumphant and truly spectacular return for Light Night Leeds where we have witnessed an unforgettable display of imagination, togetherness and artistic ingenuity.

"Light Night belongs to the people of Leeds and, year after year, they have come in their tens of thousands to celebrate their city and to show how much Leeds loves and embraces culture and the arts."

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption The Queens Hotel was the canvas for Harlequin

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption A lantern in the amazing Light Night parade which weaved its way through the city