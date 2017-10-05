From the section

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Graham Bell died in Leeds General Infirmary four days after the attack

A man has died after a "violent attack" outside a McDonald's restaurant in the centre of Huddersfield.

Graham Bell, 37, received serious head injuries in the assault on Sunday. He died in hospital on Wednesday.

Police said two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 had been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police detectives are appealing witnesses to the incident which took place at 00:40 BST on Kirkgate.

Det Ch Insp Nicola Bryar said: "We have now launched a murder investigation following Mr Bell's death."