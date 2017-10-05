Image copyright Google Image caption In a ballot, 67% of UCU members at Leeds University backed strike action

Staff at the University of Leeds have announced three consecutive days of strike action in a dispute over changes to the university's dismissal policy.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) voted for strikes from the 11 to 13 October, the union said.

Vicky Blake, of UCU in Leeds, said the strikes were "a last resort" but the university needed to "urgently reconsider these damaging changes".

The university previously said it wanted to update its rules.

It follows a one-day strike at the Woodhouse Road site over the same issue, in June.

Image copyright UCU Image caption University and College Union (UCU) claim the university's proposed changes will give bosses "new powers to sack staff"

The union said the decision to amend the university's employment statute would allow employees to be dismissed under a catch-all clause entitled "some other substantial reason".

It claims it would worsen employment protection. In a ballot, 67% of UCU members that voted backed strike action, it added.

The union represents more than 110,000 academics, lecturers, administrators and managers in universities and education organisations in the UK.

The university, which has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment, has more than 33,000 students and about 7,800 staff, according to its website.