Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Barry Plant (L) and Nathan Fensome were found guilty of murder at Sheffield Crown Court

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a man in a "senseless and incredibly violent attack" at his home.

"Vulnerable" Steven Fretwell, 47, was beaten to death in the bedroom of his ground floor flat in Kingswood Avenue, Rotherham, on 18 December.

Nathan Fensome, 28, and Barry Plant, 36, were convicted of the killing after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Plant, of Sandymount Road, Wath, was jailed for a minimum of 30 years and Fensome, of no fixed address, 27 years.

A third man, Ashley Fensome, 21, was found not guilty of murder.

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley said the pair had left Mr Fretwell "with numerous broken bones and extensive lacerations following a sustained attack".

"Mr Fretwell was a vulnerable man, who could only walk short distances. These two men took advantage of that, carrying out an abhorrent attack on him, using extreme levels of violence," said Mr Handley.

He added: "When we found Mr Fretwell's body, he was covered in horrific injuries and straight away it was clear he had been subjected to a senseless and incredibly violent attack, heard by neighbours and described to police as though someone was being tortured."