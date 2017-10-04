From the section

Image copyright CEG Image caption The development in Leeds includes plans for a 40-storey skyscraper

Plans to build what would be Yorkshire's tallest building have been submitted.

Commercial Estates Group (CEG) wants to spend £350m redeveloping a derelict site in Leeds' South Bank, with office space, shops and cafes.

The development also includes a 40-storey skyscraper, which could measure up to 446ft (136.5m).

Bridgewater Place in Leeds measures 367ft (112m) and is currently the tallest building in the county.

Jon Kenny, development director at CEG, said the development had the potential to double the size of Leeds city centre and create up to 35,000 new jobs.

