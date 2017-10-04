From the section

Image caption Martin Wyatt's body was discovered at an address on Mixenden Road, Halifax

A man charged with murdering a 32-year-old who was found stabbed to death at a house in Halifax has appeared in court.

West Yorkshire Police said Martin Wyatt's body was discovered at an address on Mixenden Road in the town on Thursday.

Adam Grant, 28, of Mixenden Road, appeared at Bradford Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at the same court on 21 December for a plea hearing.

A provisional trial date of 26 February has also been set.

