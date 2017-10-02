Man accused of Martin Wyatt's murder in Halifax in court
- 2 October 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 32-year-old who was found stabbed to death at a house in Halifax.
West Yorkshire Police said Martin Wyatt's body was discovered at an address on Mixenden Road in the town on Thursday afternoon.
Adam Grant, 28, of Mixenden Road, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court earlier.
He is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.
