A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was stabbed near a school in Huddersfield.

The boy, also 16, suffered serious injuries when he was attacked in Hazel Grove, Linthwaite, on 6 September.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A teenager was arrested and later bailed.

West Yorkshire Police said the boy had been charged with wounding with intent.

He is due to appear at Leeds Youth Court on 31 October.

