Man charged with murdering Martin Wyatt in Halifax
- 1 October 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A man has been charged with murdering a 32-year-old found stabbed to death in Halifax.
Martin Wyatt's body was discovered at an address in Mixenden Road on Thursday afternoon.
Adam Grant, 28, of Mixenden Road, Halifax will appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 23-year-old man also arrested in connection with incident has been released without charge.