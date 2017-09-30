From the section

Image caption Police were called just before 06:00 BST

One person has been seriously injured and four others hurt in two linked stabbings in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said four people had been arrested following the two incidents which happened just before 06:00 BST around Barker's Pool.

A spokeswoman said the injured person had undergone surgery and was in a stable condition in hospital.

Roads at Cambridge Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Barker's Pool and Bethell Walk are closed.