Murder arrests over man's stabbing in Halifax
- 29 September 2017
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Halifax.
West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Mixenden Road at about 17:20 BST on Thursday following reports a man had been stabbed.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Two men, aged 23 and 28, are being held. A cordon remains in place at the scene while officers carry out inquiries, police said.