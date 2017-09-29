Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said the victim died at the scene

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Mixenden Road at about 17:20 BST on Thursday following reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Two men, aged 23 and 28, are being held. A cordon remains in place at the scene while officers carry out inquiries, police said.