Murder arrests over man's stabbing in Halifax

Mixenden Road in Halifax Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Police said the victim died at the scene

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Mixenden Road at about 17:20 BST on Thursday following reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Two men, aged 23 and 28, are being held. A cordon remains in place at the scene while officers carry out inquiries, police said.

