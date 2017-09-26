Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police do not believe Nicolae Fratutescu,has fled the country

Police have named a man they want to trace in connection with an alleged rape in Bradford more than a year ago.

Nicolae Fratutescu, 47, a Romanian national, is being sought over the attack on a 41-year-old woman which is said to have happened in May 2016.

Det Insp Victoria Lawrence, of West Yorkshire Police, said despite extensive inquiries they had been unable to locate him.

It is not believed that Mr Fratutescu has fled the country, police added.