Image copyright Getty Images Image caption At the 2016 MOBO Awards, Craig David won Best Male Act and Drake took Best International Act

The annual MOBO Awards are to return to Leeds' First Direct Arena on 29 November, its founder has announced.

The event, which celebrates the best in urban music, was first held in the city in 2015 and saw performances from artists including FKA twigs, Ella Eyre and CeeLo Green.

London, Liverpool and Glasgow have also previously hosted the awards, which has reached its 22nd ceremony.

Founder Kanya King said it promised to be "another exciting celebration".

MOBO is expected to announce the line-up of artists for the ceremony over the coming weeks, with tickets for the awards going on sale on Friday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Birmingham grime artist Lady Leshurr won Best Female Act in Glasgow

At the 2016 ceremony, held in Glasgow, Craig David, Drake, Kano and Lady Leshurr took home the night's main awards.

Leeds City Council estimated hosting the 2015 MOBO Awards brought in £1.35m to the local economy through ticket sales and hotel bookings.

Councillor Judith Blake, council leader, said: "It is hugely important that as we bid for European Capital Culture we find every opportunity to showcase the cultural diversity of the city on an international stage and MOBO Awards is a fantastic platform for this."

The MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Organisation was founded in 1996 to "champion and elevate urban music genres" in the mainstream music industry.