Bradford man charged with terrorism offences
- 22 September 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man from Bradford has been charged with two terrorism offences.
Farooq Rashid, 42, of Ducy Crescent, is charged with disseminating a terrorist publication and possessing a publication likely to be useful to a terrorist.
He was arrested last October and initially bailed until February, then re-bailed until September.
Mr Rashid has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Westminster magistrates later.