Leeds & West Yorkshire

Bradford man charged with terrorism offences

A man from Bradford has been charged with two terrorism offences.

Farooq Rashid, 42, of Ducy Crescent, is charged with disseminating a terrorist publication and possessing a publication likely to be useful to a terrorist.

He was arrested last October and initially bailed until February, then re-bailed until September.

Mr Rashid has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Westminster magistrates later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites