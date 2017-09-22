Image copyright Google Image caption HMP Wealstun, a category C prison for male inmates, is near Wetherby in West Yorkshire

Prison staff photocopied "bogus" letters sent to inmates over fears they had been soaked in drugs, a report has found.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said increased levels of violence caused by psychoactive substances had seen prisoners and staff hospitalised.

Its report said staff at the site near Wetherby were dealing with issues involving drugs up to ten times a day.

However, the IMB found it was "well-managed" with inmates treated "fairly".

It visited the category C prison multiple times between June 2016 to May 2017.

"Bogus" correspondence purporting to be from legal representatives was a "significant problem", the report said.

'Testing circumstances'

Prison rules stipulate staff are only able to open such letters if they had suspicions they contained banned items.

It continued: "Where there is suspicion that incoming letters have been soaked in drugs, they are photocopied.

"This has resulted in an increase in complaints from prisoners, as bogus legal mail is a significant problem and legal mail should not be opened."

Staff were found to be dealing with issues relating to psychoactive substances between eight and ten times a day.

A "considerable" increase in assaults at the prison was linked to increased drug use, coupled with "the frustration prisoners feel when regimes are curtailed due to lack of staff".

The report added: "The prison is well managed and management are doing a good job under testing circumstances."

The category C prison, built on a former munitions site, has a capacity for more than 800 inmates.