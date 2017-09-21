Leeds & West Yorkshire

Denholme missing man: Man in court on murder charge

Tyrol Charles Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Tyrol Charles was reported missing on 6 September

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Police underwater teams have been searching for Tyron Charles, 29, of Denholme, Bradford, at sites including the boating lake at nearby Doe Park.

Mr Charles was reported missing on 6 September.

James Sutcliffe, 28, of Hill Crest View, has appeared at Leeds Crown Court. He was remanded in custody to next appear on 19 October.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police have been searching Doe Park in Denholme

