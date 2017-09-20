Image copyright Geograph / Chris Downer Image caption The council is holding an event at Bradford City Hall to try and recruit an operator for the new school

Funding has been granted for a new school in Bradford for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs.

The city council has been successful in securing government cash for the new facility which will be built on the former Rhodesway playing fields site on Lower Grange.

The school will have spaces for 72 students and also have a 12-bed residential facility.

It is expected to be open from 2020.

Bradford Council is holding an event at City Hall on Friday for potential applicants wishing to operate the new school.

A spokesman said: "When a local authority identifies the need for a new school Government guidelines state that it should be an academy or free school.

"Local authorities can run a competition to find a suitable sponsor to run the school. We would welcome bids from any organisations which believe they can fulfil our vision for a school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs."