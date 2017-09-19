Image copyright Google Image caption Police have been searching Doe Park in Denholme

Two men are being held on suspicion of murdering a man who is missing.

Police underwater teams have been drafted in to the search for Tyron Charles, including at an activity park with a boating lake in West Yorkshire.

Doe Park, in Denholme, is close to where Mr Charles, 29, is from. He was reported missing on 6 September.

A 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and another man, 60, was arrested on Monday. Both are being questioned by police.

Det Ch Insp Jim Griffiths said: "We have not discovered a body. However, evidence recovered from the scenes suggests that Mr Charles has come to serious harm.

"A number of scenes remain in place today as our specialist teams are continuing their enquiries to determine what has happened to Tyron.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard from him on or after Wednesday 6 September, or who has any information, however small it may seem, to come forward."