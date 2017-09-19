Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in a car park behind The Brown Cow pub

A man suffered a fractured skull when he was attacked by a gang of men armed with an axe in Bradford.

The victim was assaulted in a "targeted" attack in the car park of The Brown Cow pub in Wyke on Sunday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.

The suspects then drove off in a white Nissan Qashqai car. The man, who is in his 20s, is still in hospital though his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.