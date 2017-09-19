Man's skull fractured in Bradford axe attack
- 19 September 2017
A man suffered a fractured skull when he was attacked by a gang of men armed with an axe in Bradford.
The victim was assaulted in a "targeted" attack in the car park of The Brown Cow pub in Wyke on Sunday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.
The suspects then drove off in a white Nissan Qashqai car. The man, who is in his 20s, is still in hospital though his injuries are not life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.