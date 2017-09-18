Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Leeds Beckett student Harry Loker, 21, was socialising with friends in the city centre on Thursday night

The death of a university student found with unexplained injuries is being treated as "not suspicious".

Harry Loker, a 21-year old student from Leeds Beckett University, was found collapsed in a garden on Royal Park Avenue in the early hours of Friday.

West Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem found he had several unaccountable injuries.

Mr Loker, who was living with friends in the Hyde Park area, had been socialising in the city on Thursday.

He is believed to have returned to the house in the early hours of Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene when police were called at 09:17 BST that morning.

Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Harry's death including a detailed examination of the scene by forensic experts, and there are no obvious suspicious circumstances.

"His death is being treated as unexplained and a file is being prepared for a coroner's inquest."

Police still want to speak to people who saw Mr Loker at the house before he was found.

A spokesman said: "While we do now have a clearer picture of his movements up to him arriving back at the house, we would still be interested to hear from anyone who saw him at the property in the hours before he was found so that information can assist the coroner."

His family described him as a "devoted son, brother and perfect grandson" and added his death had left them "broken".