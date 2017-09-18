Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mark Minott subjected his partner to a "violent and sustained attack", police said

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his partner and wounding her daughter.

Beverley Robinson, 42, and her daughter Nateesha Hudson, 25, were found with serious stab wounds at Greenlea Court, Huddersfield, in February.

Mark Minott, 41, of the same address, was convicted of murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on 7 September.

Judge Guy Kearl QC told Minott he must serve a minimum of 18 years in jail.

"It was a persistent and ferocious attack, committed in front of two children, one of whom was attacked for no reason," he said.

Following sentencing, Det Supt Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a particularly brutal attack.

"Minott subjected Beverley and her daughter to a violent and sustained attack with a knife.

"One which left Nateesha with significant injuries and tragically Beverley never recovered."

Image copyright WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE Image caption Beverley Robinson was described by her family as being "bubbly and friendly"

Miss Robinson's family said in a statement, they were "deeply saddened" by her death.

"She was such a loving, bubbly and friendly person with a very outgoing personality," they said.

"She gave everyone she came across a sense of positivity and warmth.

"As a family we welcome the outcome of the court verdict. Although it will never bring our beautiful mother back, it gives us comfort to know that we can grieve without the burden of the court case upon us."