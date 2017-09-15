Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Irfan Wahid died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest

A teenager who stabbed a boy to death in a fight over a girl has been detained for 10 years.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, stabbed 16-year-old Irfan Wahid in the chest in Leeds on 10 February.

He was cleared of murder at Leeds Crown Court in August but convicted of manslaughter.

The teenager had told his trial he had not intended to kill Irfan and had merely been defending himself.

During the trial it emerged the defendant had briefly dated a 16-year-old girl in 2016 who had also spent time with Irfan in the days before he was killed.

The defendant said Irfan had punched him to the ground after seeing him chatting with the girl on Harehills Lane in Leeds.

He claimed he had swung a knife he carried in his bag to defend himself and said he did not realise he had stabbed Irfan until he saw blood on the knife.