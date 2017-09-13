Image copyright Crown Copyright Image caption Local schoolchildren placed white roses at the foot of the new gravestone

A service has been held to rededicate the grave of a World War Two British paratrooper, 73 years after his death.

L/Cpl William 'Ginger' Loney from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, died aged 26 and lay in an unmarked grave until he was identified by military historians.

He served in North Africa, Sicily and Italy before he jumped into Arnhem, Netherlands, on 17 September 1944.

The paratrooper was killed the same day by machine gun fire as he entered the town during battle.

Image copyright Family/Commonweatlh War Graves Commission Image caption William Loney's previous gravestone in Arnhem did not carry his name

The service, held at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery in the Netherlands, was attended by members of the British and Dutch military and members of the public, with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission providing the new headstone.

Marcel Anker, a Dutch historian who has written a book on the Battle of Arnhem, found L/Cpl Loney died in heavy fighting on the doorstep of a house at 65 Utrechtseweg.

Image copyright Crown Copyright Image caption The service was attended by members of the British and Dutch military

L/Cpl Loney, who fought with the Parachute Regiment, Army Air Corps, was identified as the grave's occupant in 2008 using records describing the remains of soldiers killed in action.

A report was sent to UK authorities but it was not until 2015 that the discovery was confirmed.

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Battle of Arnhem (operation Market Garden) 1944

Allied forces landed behind German lines but were defeated after nine days of fierce fighting

The aim was to inflict a decisive blow on the Germans and hasten the end of the war

More than 1,400 Allied troops died and more than 6,000 were captured

The battle was the inspiration for the 1977 film A Bridge Too Far

Rev Dr Brutus Green, regimental chaplain for 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment, said it was "an honour" to lead the service.

"Although his family weren't able to be here today, he was well represented by his regimental family," he said.

"It is incredibly important for the regiment to remember brave men like William and the sacrifices they made for us."

His previous grave was engraved "A Lance Corporal from the Parachute Regiment Army Air Corps... A Soldier of the 1939-1945 War".

The new gravestone includes his name, rank and age.