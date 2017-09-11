From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Philip Slater, 73, was found with stab wounds at a house on Oakland Street

A man has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old man in West Yorkshire.

Philip Slater was found with stab wounds at a house on Oakland Street in Silsden, near Keighley, on Friday.

Alistair Throup, 47, of Oakland Street, was arrested and charged with Mr Slater's murder on Sunday.

He was remanded in custody at Bradford Magistrates' Court earlier and is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.