Man charged over fatal Keighley stabbing
- 10 September 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in West Yorkshire.
Philip Slater was found seriously injured at a house on Oakland Street, Keighley, on Friday.
Mr Slater, who was 73, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after being found.
Alistair Throup, 47, of Oakland Street, Keighley, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court on Monday.