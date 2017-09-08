Wakefield City Academies Trust pulls out of 21 schools

Image caption Wakefield City Academies Trust said the decision was in the "best interests" of pupils

A trust which runs 21 schools has announced it is pulling out in the first week of the new term.

Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) said it was unable to "facilitate the rapid improvement our academies need, and our students deserve".

The Department for Education (DfE) said many of the schools within the trust were performing below the national average.

It said it would work with the trust until a new sponsor could be found.

More on this and other local stories from across Yorkshire

Only four of the schools are rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted.

Eleven out of 14 primary schools and six of the seven secondary schools were performing below the national average in 2016.

In a statement, the trust said it recognised the announcement would cause uncertainty but said the decision was in the "best interests" of the students.

Lack of accountability

A DfE spokesperson said academies operate within a strict system of accountability, allowing swift action to "deal with under-performance".

It said its priority was to ensure all children receive the best possible education.

Regional commissioners are now working with the schools to identify new sponsors and ensure minimal disruption for pupils

Damian Walenta, from the National Education Union, said the news had come as no surprise and was largely down to a lack of accountability.

"Whilst the quality and values of academy chains vary greatly, we hear more and more bad news about poor academy chains," he said.

In November, The Independent newspaper reported the trust had paid its then chief executive £82,000 for 15 weeks' work.

An investigation into WCAT found it had been put in an "extremely vulnerable position as a result of inadequate governance, leadership and overall financial management".