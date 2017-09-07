Leeds & West Yorkshire

Teenager arrested after 16-year-old stabbed in Huddersfield

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed near a school in Huddersfield.

Police said the 16-year-old was attacked in Hazel Grove, Linthwaite, on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier another teenager was threatened with a knife near Colne Valley High School on Gillroyd Lane, and it is believed the two are linked.

The 16-year-old victim is recovering in hospital from his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for Colne Valley High School said: "We are aware that was an abhorrent incident within the community yesterday afternoon.

"The police are investigating this and I would encourage anyone with further information to contact them."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact West Yorkshire Police or Kirklees District CID.

