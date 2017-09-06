Asda: Hundreds of jobs to go at Leeds headquarters

Image copyright PA Image caption The Walmart-owned supermarket has its headquarters in Leeds city centre

Asda is to axe hundreds of jobs at its Leeds head office as part of a major cost-cutting drive at the supermarket.

About one tenth of the 2,500 roles at Asda House are believed to be affected, with the Walmart-owned grocery giant informing staff on Wednesday afternoon.

The company previously warned jobs "in the low hundreds" were at risk at the Great Wilson Street site.

Figures for 2016 released in September showed like-for-like sales were down 5.7% compared with the previous year.