Flood-damaged bridge over River Wharfe reopens

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption The bridge suffered significant damage to its foundations during flooding in December 2015

A Grade II-listed road bridge which was damaged in the Christmas floods of 2015 has reopened, after repairs costing £5.1m.

Linton bridge in West Yorkshire was closed on 27 December 2015 when the flooded River Wharfe caused damage to its foundations and made it unsafe.

The structure, which links the communities of Linton and Collingham, was officially reopened earlier.

It was one of more than 100 bridges damaged in the region at the time.

Image copyright Ryan Stephenson Image caption Workers removed road closed signs as the first cars travelled over the bridge since December 2015