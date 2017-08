Image copyright BTP Image caption British Transport Police said Terry Bailey was known to be sleeping rough near the Queens Hotel in Leeds, adjacent to the railway station

Two men have been accused of killing a man who died after being attacked outside Leeds railway station.

Terry Bailey, 39, who was believed to be sleeping rough, was assaulted in the early hours of Tuesday, and died in hospital a short time later.

Daniel Goodall, 56, of Poplar Mount, Bramley, Leeds, and Jamie Loftus, aged 28, of no fixed address, have been charged with his manslaughter.

The two men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.

