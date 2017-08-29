Murder inquiry over Leeds station death

Image caption The man was found injured outside the station

A man has died after being assaulted at Leeds railway station in the early hours of Tuesday.

British Transport Police (BTP) said he was found injured outside the station at 00:50 BST. He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Officers said attempts to try and establish the identity of the dead man, who is believed to be in his late 30s, are under way.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

Det Ch Insp Glen Alderson, of BTP, said: "Members of the public using Leeds station this morning will see an increased presence in BTP officers as inquiries continue into this man's death.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation but currently we are treating this as an isolated incident."