Leeds West Indian Carnival revels in its 50th year

Tens of thousands of revellers soaked up the sights and sounds of Leeds Carnival's anniversary parade.

More than 100,000 people turned out to celebrate the West Indian carnival's 50th anniversary.

The inaugural event took place in 1967 and has become an annual celebration.

This year's route saw a parade of colourful floats snake its way through the Chapeltown area of the city, starting and ending in Potternewton Park.

How the Leeds Carnival parade unfolded

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council said: "It's a huge tribute to the strength of the community, we want to demonstrate to the world what we can achieve coming together."

Arthur France, who helped to start the carnival in 1967, once again attended the carnival in full costume. He and a group of volunteers are credited with helping to change the face of Leeds with the celebrations.

Image caption Arthur France, with the flag, is one of the carnival's founders

Image caption Carnival bringing colour...

Image caption ... to Leeds streets for 50 years

Image caption The parade was watched by a large crowd

Eleanor Claxton, 27 and Athan Martin, 21, were elected the carnival's king and queen and led the parade.

Ms Claxton, from Chapel Allerton, was crowned with her costume Hellfire Heaven Reign, while Mr Martin, from Leicester, was chosen as king with his costume Splendour of the Glorious Sunset.

Image caption Bright costumes are what carnival is all about

Image caption Some troupes brought their own sunshine to the streets