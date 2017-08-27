Man believed to have drowned in Horbury lagoon

Image copyright SMJ/Geograph Image caption Emergency services are continuing searches of the area

A man has believed to have drowned after going swimming in a lagoon in Wakefield.

Emergency services were called to Horbury lagoon at about 19:00 BST on Saturday after reports he had got into difficulty.

Despite searches to find the 32-year-old Eastern European man, police said he had not been located.

Three teenagers have died in the water, know locally as the Blue Lagoon, since 1995.

Open water warning

West Yorkshire Police said searches would continue throughout the day to locate the man, who is from the Leeds area.

The force has also issued a warning about the dangers of swimming in open water.

Supt Marianne Huison said: "We are continuing enquiries at the scene of this tragic incident today and while the male has not yet been recovered, it is at this time believed he had sadly drowned."

She added: "Such water can be very cold, even in the summer months, and people suddenly entering cold water are susceptible to hyperventilation.

"There can also be hidden currents and unseen dangers such as mud banks or items under the water which a swimmer can become caught on."