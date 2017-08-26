Attempted murder arrest after Headingley stabbing
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing outside a Leeds shopping centre.
The 40-year-old was taken to hospital after the assault outside Sainsburys in the Arndale Centre, Headingley, at about 01:20 BST.
Otley Road was shut but has now reopened. Police said a number of officers remained in the area while inquiries were ongoing.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.