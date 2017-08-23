Flash flood causes travel disruption in Leeds and York

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Torrential rain led to flooding in places around east Leeds

Flood warnings have been put in place in east Leeds after 4cm (40mm) of rain fell in one hour during a heavy downpour in the morning.

The flash flood caused water to enter a supermarket in Killingbeck, submerged roads and caused delays on rail journeys between York and Manchester.

Sandbags had to be used to protect homes on Parker Road in Dewsbury.

Fishergate in York closed to traffic and pedestrians after the band of rain moved up to North Yorkshire.

Image caption Residents had to use sandbags to protect their properties on Parker Road in Dewsbury

Image copyright Simon Jackson Image caption The weather created difficult driving conditions on roads around Leeds during the morning

Flood warnings were put in place close to the A64 York Road in both Gipton and Halton, with a further warning near the A58 Easterly Road in Fearnville.

At an ASDA supermarket in Killingbeck, water falling on the concourse came in the store's entrance.

Image copyright Samantha Last Image caption The entrance to Killingbeck ASDA flooded during the morning

Image copyright Samantha Last Image caption Rain water filled the supermarket concourse before entering the store

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park in West Bretton, Wakefield, was forced to close a gallery "until further notice" after the flood.

The Met Office said a weather station at Bramham recorded 4cm (40mm) of rainfall in an hour between 10:00 and 11:00 BST.

Skip Twitter post by @WYFRS Since 9.30am we've received a lot of calls to our Control Room relating to weather, especially in the Leeds district. Take care out there. pic.twitter.com/GZEXcs77d5 — West Yorkshire Fire (@WYFRS) August 23, 2017 Report

"This band of rain while heavy is fast moving and is clearing through quite quickly," a spokesperson said.