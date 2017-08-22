Bradford man jailed for uploading IS terrorist propaganda

Image copyright Counter Terrorism Policing North East Image caption Sagheer Hussain uploaded videos which were seen more than 25,000 times

A man who uploaded videos supporting the so-called Islamic State has been jailed for five years.

Sagheer Hussain, of Bishop Street, Bradford, was found guilty of three terrorism offences after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The 39-year-old uploaded videos to his Google account via YouTube, which were seen more than 25,000 times.

Police said terrorists relied on their propaganda being shared in order to help with radicalisation.

Hussain was arrested by officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit in January 2016.

As well as uploading videos, he also added comments supportive of the contents.

The videos and posts were later removed by police.

Det Ch Supt Clive Wain, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "Sagheer Hussain openly shared videos from a terrorist group over the internet.

"Terrorist groups such as Daesh rely heavily on their propaganda being shared online where it is used to radicalise, encourage support and provoke individuals to carry out attacks abroad and in the UK.

"Tackling extremist material is an essential part of protecting the public and preventing offences that incite or encourage acts of terrorism."