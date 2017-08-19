Family's pet parrot stolen in Bradford burglary

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Barney the talking parrot is likely to be "making a lot of noise"

A family's pet parrot has been stolen during a burglary in Bradford.

The 10-year-old African grey, called Barney, was snatched from an address in Cleckheaton Road between 08.30 BST and 13:30 on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police said the bird had been stolen along with computer and garden equipment.

The force said the parrot's cage was not taken and they believe the suspects may have used a hessian bag or large box to transport him.

Det Con Sarah Hamer said: "Any burglary is devastating for the victim, but in this case it's even more upsetting for the family with Barney also being taken.

"Barney does speak, and it's likely he will be making a lot of noise wherever he is being kept."