Gordon Rhodes and Son: Fire destroys spice warehouse
A major fire has ripped through a warehouse used for storing herbs and spices in Bradford overnight.
At its height, up to 85 firefighters were dealing with the blaze at Gordon Rhodes and Son at the Eurocam Technology Park, Chase Way.
Crews reached the fire at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday, with the blaze affecting the entire 40m by 50m (131ft by 164ft) building.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was now under control.
Several engines are expected to remain at the scene throughout Thursday for damping down.
It is not yet known if anyone was in the building when the blaze broke out.
BBC Radio Leeds reporter Ronan Sully, who's at the scene, said some workers had turned up for work unaware of the situation and were left in "complete shock".