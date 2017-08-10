Gordon Rhodes and Son: Fire destroys spice warehouse

Image copyright WYFRS Image caption Smoke from the fire had been seen from as far away as the M62

A major fire has ripped through a warehouse used for storing herbs and spices in Bradford overnight.

At its height, up to 85 firefighters were dealing with the blaze at Gordon Rhodes and Son at the Eurocam Technology Park, Chase Way.

Crews reached the fire at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday, with the blaze affecting the entire 40m by 50m (131ft by 164ft) building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was now under control.

More on this story and others in West Yorkshire

Image caption The fire service said the blaze affected the entire warehouse

Several engines are expected to remain at the scene throughout Thursday for damping down.

It is not yet known if anyone was in the building when the blaze broke out.

BBC Radio Leeds reporter Ronan Sully, who's at the scene, said some workers had turned up for work unaware of the situation and were left in "complete shock".