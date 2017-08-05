Huge fire breaks out at Smoby Toys factory in Bradford
About 60 firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at a toy factory.
Crews were called to the fire at Simba Smoby Toys on Hall Lane in Bradford shortly after 05:00 BST on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the flames had ripped through the entire 100m-long building and there were no details of any casualties yet.
The blaze has been brought under control but crews remain at the scene dampening down, the service added.
A spokesperson said they had "no reason to believe anyone was inside" the factory, which previously was hit by a fire on 3 July.
Fire investigation officers are due start an inquiry at lunchtime.