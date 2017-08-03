Irfan Wahid stabbing: Death followed fight over teenage girl

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Irfan Wahid died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest

A fight over a girl between two teenaged boys ended with one of them being stabbed to death, a court has heard.

Irfan Wahid, 16, died in hospital after being attacked in Harehills Lane, Leeds, during the afternoon of 10 February.

He died from a single stab wound to the chest.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be publicly named because of his age, has denied murder and manslaughter charges.

Leeds Crown Court heard Irfan Wahid was alighting from a bus when he spotted the defendant chatting to the 16-year-old girl on Harehills Lane.

Irfan allegedly then hit the defendant until he fell to the ground. The defendant got up, took a kitchen knife from his bag and stabbed Mr Wahid in the chest, the prosecution said.

Image caption The stabbing happened in Harehills Lane in Leeds

The defendant then left the area, disposing of the knife and burning his clothes, the Crown said.

He handed himself into police two days later, the jury was told.

The court was also shown video evidence from the girl over whom the boys had been fighting.

She dated the defendant in 2016 and had spent time with Irfan a few days before the stabbing.

The girl said she had sent the defendant a message saying she still cared about him and wanted to see him, and it was that meeting which led to the fight between the boys.

The trial continues.