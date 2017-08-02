Darren Moorhouse murder case: Accused pair to face retrial

From the section

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Darren Moorhouse, 49, was found at a block of flats off Athol Road

Two men charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death are to face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Darren Moorhouse, 49, died after being attacked at Athol Close, Halifax, in January.

Bradford Crown Court heard Dale Dwyer, 26, was responsible for the fatal stabbing but he and Christopher Churchill, 34, denied a murder charge.

Both men were remanded back into custody on Tuesday until the retrial.

The Honourable Mr Justice Soole discharged the jury and it was confirmed a retrial would start at Bradford Crown Court on 25 September.