Halifax Piece Hall opens after £19m regeneration

Image copyright Calderdale Council Image caption A large crowd gathered in the piazza for the opening

The UK's only surviving 18th Century cloth trading hall has re-opened after a £19m restoration.

The opening of the Grade I listed Piece Hall in Halifax was delayed several times since work started in 2014.

Hannah Cockroft, the Halifax-born British wheelchair racer and Paralympian, rang a bell to mark the start of trading on Yorkshire Day.

The Piece Hall Trust said: "It's not easy to get across the scale and grandeur of the place."

More on this story and others from West Yorkshire

Nicky Chance Thompson, chief executive of the trust, said: "Given the 200-year history of the building and scale of the transformation it's incredible that until now, it has been one of the north's best kept secrets.

"We want to give the town a town square to wander around, have conversations and coffee."

Hannah Cockroft said: "I was blown away when I saw it , it's absolutely fantastic.

"I feel Halifax lost all this when Piece Hall shut now we've got it back and we've got it back ten times better."

Image copyright PAul White Image caption The Georgian stonework of the units originally used to trade and store cloth has been renovated

The 1779 Piece Hall's central courtyard has been levelled to create a new piazza with capacity for up to 7,500 people. It contains new lighting, seating and water features.

The structure that was once at the centre of a global woollen trade has had its stonework cleaned and renovated.

The original 315 units in the arcades (once used for storing and trading "pieces" of cloth) now contain new shops, cafes and offices.

Image copyright Calderdale Council Image caption The Piece Hall courtyard, shown here under reconstruction, can hold about 7,500 people

Image copyright Calderdale Council Image caption Calderdale Industrial Museum (on right of church) and the Square Chapel (on left) sit next to the Piece Hall

An estimated 1.6m visitors are expected through the gates annually, said Calderdale Council.

It is hoped the Piece Hall, with its links to the nearby Square Chapel Arts Centre and Calderdale Industrial Museum, will form a new cultural quarter for the town.

Image caption Halifax Piece Hall, seen here before restoration, was as a trading centre for "pieces" of locally-made cloth

Halifax Piece Hall