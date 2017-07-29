Yorkshire venues awarded £750,000 for triennial exhibition

Image copyright Jonty Wilde Image caption The Yorkshire Sculpture Park - which was founded in 1977 with a £1,000 grant - is one of the venues chosen to be part of the project

Four arts venues in Yorkshire have received a share of £750,000 to hold a large-scale triennial exhibition.

Arts Council England has awarded the money to the Henry Moore Institute, Leeds Art Gallery, the Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

The Yorkshire Sculpture International will take place every three years starting in 2019.

Organisers said it would help make Yorkshire "a world-class centre for contemporary and modern sculpture".

Yorkshire Sculpture International takes place from July to September 2019 across Leeds and Wakefield.

Image copyright Yorkshire Sculpture Park Image caption The Yorkshire Sculpture Park has hosted many world-renowned artists, including Andy Goldsworthy, pictured with Dandelion Circle, 1987

The exhibition aims to celebrate the region's history - as the birthplace of Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore - and "its commitment to collecting, commissioning, exhibiting, studying and promoting sculpture".

Moore, who was born in Castleford in 1898, recently featured in a poll of the nation's favourite artwork, which was topped by Banksy's Balloon Girl.

Earlier this month, the Hepworth Wakefield was crowned the UK's Museum of the Year.

The venue, which opened six years ago, and features the work of Hepworth and Moore, received a £100,000 prize from The Art Fund.